‘Record Restriction Fair’ allows Clayton Co. residents to clear their criminal records

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County is holding its Record Restriction Fair on Saturday, giving some residents the chance to clear their criminal records of misdemeanor offenses.

The event helps eligible people to clear their criminal records, giving them a chance at a fresh start and better opportunities for employment, housing, and education.

Pre-registration ended on August 31, so if you missed the registration window, you’ll need to wait until their next event.

For those who did get pre-registered, the event will be held at the Jim Huie Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9045 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro on Saturday, Oct. 5.

“Our Record Restriction Fair is designed to help individuals who have paid their debt to society move forward without the burden of a criminal record. We are committed to supporting our community by providing the resources necessary for a second chance,” Clayton County Solicitor-General Charles A. Brooks said.

The fair will feature free legal consultations and assistance with completing employment applications.

Participants can meet with volunteer attorneys and legal experts to work with them on getting their records expunged.

