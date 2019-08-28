Police to release more information into rape arrest

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - People in a local community are sleeping better knowing that police arrested a man suspected of attacking women for years in Clayton County.
Clayton County police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, 24, Tuesday after they linked his DNA to at least eight attacks.
Bowen is in the Clayton County jail facing a single rape charge for now.
Channel 2 Action News has covered Bowen's alleged attacks for four years in Clayton County. Police will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. to release new information on the arrest.
Police said Bowen was a onetime recruit with the department, but they say they terminated him before he finished the academy.
On Tuesday night, Channel 2's Matt Johnson went to a Jonesboro neighborhood where the man lived, and neighbors were stunned to learn the news.
"Oh my goodness, I'm shaking," Charlene Mallard said.
Neighbors say they are extra thankful they have been taking precautions for months because of the sexual assaults in the area.
"We would just spread the word, ‘Don't be around walking by yourself around here,'" Mallard said.
