Neighbors attend metro Atlanta council meeting to discuss displeasure with city decisions

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park residents say they are outraged after they were asked to leave a city council meeting Friday evening.
Residents told Channel 2 Action News they feel left out, and that decisions are being made without their best interest at heart for where they live.
“For each and every one of the council members I want them to pay attention to the crowd that came out tonight and the comments being made online,” neighbor Mose James IV said.
We spoke with Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and she said she is here to work on their behalf.
“I think that our residents are rightly concerned,” Mayor Broom said.
The mayor said Friday’s meeting was a distraction from the work they need to do as a city.
