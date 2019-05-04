  • Man responsible for dumping 100,000+ tires across metro in custody, police say

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of dumping hundreds of thousands of tires across the metro area is now in custody.

    Clayton County police announced Saturday morning they arrested 35-year-old Donald LeVerette.

    We're working to learn how police were able to track the suspect down, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    Channel 2 Action News has been following this case over the past year. Leverette is connected to massive tire dumps in neighborhoods throughout Fulton and Clayton counties.

    Officials previously told Channel 2 these were the worst cases of illegal tire dumping the state has ever seen. 

