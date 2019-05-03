  • 31 in Georgia arrested in multi-state child exploitation operation

    ATLANTA - 82 people, including 31 in Georgia, have been arrested in a multi-state child exploitation operation. 17 children were also rescued or identified as victims. 

    The sting, dubbed Operation Southern Impact III, spanned 4 months and 8 southern states from Florida to West Virginia. 

    In Georgia, most arrests were of people involved in the possession or distribution of child pornography -- some involving infants and toddlers. Seven people were arrested for planning to meet and having sex with a minor. Four registered sex offenders were among those arrested. 

    The people arrested in Georgia ranged in age from 21 to 61 years old and included a county employee, a fireman and a military veteran, among others. They were charged with crimes related to computer pornography and child exploitation. 

    Those in custody in Georgia are: 

    1. James Barfield IV, 51, Atlanta, GA, home improvement store employee
    2. Dillan M. Bell, 26, Allenhurst, GA, unemployed
    3. Gerald Chamberlain, 34, Rome, GA, golf course maintenance worker
    4. Carol Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, county employee
    5. Doug Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, department store employee
    6. Timothy Wayne Diggs, 39, Metter, GA, information technology specialist 
    7. Keith James Diver, 37, Norcross, GA, restaurant employee
    8. Erick Noe Gonzalez, 26, Buford, GA, landscaper
    9. Erik Gordon, 30, Morrow, GA, shipping company employee
    10. Desmond Lemond Hasley, 27, Douglasville, GA, staffing company employee
    11. Keidron Jayquan Isham, 23, Rome, GA, unemployed 
    12. Claude Martin Johnson IV, 21, Augusta, GA, unemployed
    13. Andrew Kim, 30, Suwanee, GA, business owner 
    14. Jordan Logan, 33, Grovetown, GA, painter 
    15. Jonathan Craig Manning, 28, Rome, GA, railroad worker
    16. Andrew J. Martz, 30, Tyrone, GA, student
    17. Matthew James McDurmond, 26, Cedartown, unknown
    18. Terry Menard, 61, Roswell, GA, multimedia designer
    19. Daniel Joseph Mullinax, 35, Auburn, GA, unemployed
    20. Justin Lee Myers, 22, Cleveland, GA, unknown 
    21. Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, Marietta, GA, construction worker
    22. Michael David Quinn, 44, Roswell, GA, unknown
    23. Matthew Steven Ramski, 37, Cumming, GA, graphic design artist 
    24. Arlen Lemuel Riddle, 46, Muscadine, AL, fireman 
    25. Malchijah Robinson, 40, Decatur, GA, unemployed
    26. David Chris Sammons, 33, Eatonton, GA, factory worker
    27. Omar S. Sanchez-Viera, 40, Jonesboro, GA, health supplement company employee 
    28. Chad Sitzwohl, 35, Dawsonville, GA, factory worker 
    29. Wille D. Slaughter, 33, Valdosta, GA, military veteran  
    30. Wan Yeung Tang, 45, Cumming, GA, dishwasher
    31. Tyler Wooten, 21, Sharpsburg, GA, student

