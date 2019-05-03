  • BREAKING: Person shot at metro Atlanta Home Depot

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a shooting at a Home Depot. 

    The shooting happened at 145 Depot Drive in Hiram Friday morning.

    Channel 2 Action News learned the shooter is in custody, and that the victim is alert and concious. 

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories