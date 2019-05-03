  • ALERT! Police need your help identifying this little girl

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a little girl.

    According to a Facebook post on the Douglasville Police Department page, the girl is 2 or 3 years old.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the girl was dropped off at a daycare around 8 a.m. She was dropped off by a woman in her 20s with braided hair.

    Anyone who recognizes the girl is asked to contact Det. Victoria Bender at 404-904-4319 or 770-920-3010. CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.

    CLICK HERE to share the little girl's photo from the official WSB-TV Facebook Page!

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories