DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a little girl.
According to a Facebook post on the Douglasville Police Department page, the girl is 2 or 3 years old.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the girl was dropped off at a daycare around 8 a.m. She was dropped off by a woman in her 20s with braided hair.
Anyone who recognizes the girl is asked to contact Det. Victoria Bender at 404-904-4319 or 770-920-3010. CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.
CLICK HERE to share the little girl's photo from the official WSB-TV Facebook Page!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}