0 LATEST: Offset wants felony dismissed; Lawyer says he's being exploited

ATLANTA - Migos member Offset is facing a felony charge of criminal damage to property after an incident with a fan, but has still not turned himself in.

Sandy Springs police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an arrest warrant was issued for the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.

The rapper, who’s from metro Atlanta, is accused of knocking a cellphone out of a fan's hands as the fan recorded him recently at a Target store.

The fan, identified as 18-year-old Junior Gibbons, told police his $800 iPhone 8 was destroyed.

Gibbons told Channel 2 North Fulton County Bureau Chief Mike Petchenik that he doesn't want Cephus punished, but wants him to replace the phone.

Cephus' attorney, Drew Findling, told Channel 2 Action News that his client's being exploited and there was no investigation made.

Findling said the warrant is "disgraceful and should be dismissed."

Here is the entire statement Findling sent to Channel 2 Action News:

“Kiari Cephus is being exploited by the typical person looking for 15 minutes of fame and an extended payday. This incident, which took place as Mr. Cephus was simply trying to buy items for his youngest child, was not reported to police for 4 days. This so-called ‘Victim’ instead took to social media for an extended 15 minutes of fame. There has been absolutely no investigation and nothing has been shown to indicate Mr. Cephus is the cause of any damage to this person’s property. The felony warrant is disgraceful and should be dismissed immediately.”

