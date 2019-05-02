Sandy Springs police have issued an arrest warrant for Migos rapper Offset.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik has learned police issued an arrest warrant for the rapper.
Video shows what appears to be the rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, smacking a cell phone out of the hands of a fan.
Petchenik learned it happened at a Target in Sandy Springs last Thursday.
BREAKING: Police have issued an arrest warrant for @OffsetYRN for criminal damage to property for this incident last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PPQ28T3aG5— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019
We're working to learn details of the warrant for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The metro Atlanta native shares a daughter, Kulture, with his rapper wife Cardi B.
