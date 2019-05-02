NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after an elementary school teacher allegedly got into a fight with the principal at her school.
According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Trimecia Debrante Boyd was working as a substitute teacher at South Salem Elementary School when the fight happened April 25.
Boyd allegedly got into a fight with the principal in her office and threatened her. She is charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Sherri Davis, the Director of Public Relations for Newton County School System, sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement: “We are aware of an incident involving a substitute teacher at South Salem Elementary School. The substitute displayed inappropriate behavior and ultimately charges were filed. She no longer serves as a substitute with our school system.”
