'I don't want to die, but I'm at peace,' man says hours before execution in Georgia

ATLANTA - A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and another woman nearly 25 years ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday night in Georgia, and he spoke one-on-one with Channel 2's Mark Winne less than 24 hours before the scheduled execution.
[READ MORE: Same prosecutor tried death penalty cases for both Tiffany Moss, Scotty Morrow]
Scotty Garnell Morrow, 52, was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Ann Young, and her friend, Tonya Woods, at Young's Gainesville home in December 1994. A third woman also was shot but survived.
"Are you prepared to die?" Winne asked Morrow.
"I don’t want to die, but I'm at peace, you know, if God so wills it that it's gonna be done," Morrow said.
Hear the full interview in which Morrow goes into detail about why he committed what he calls a "crime of passion," on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Migos rapper faces felony charge in Target incident
- Georgia man requests large last meal before scheduled execution today
- Teacher accused of fighting, threatening principal shares her side of story
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}