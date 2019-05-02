Same prosecutor tried death penalty cases for both Tiffany Moss, Scotty Morrow

ATLANTA - The prosecutor in the death penalty case of a woman convicted of starving her 10-year-old daughter to death is the same prosecutor who tried the case of a man set to die tonight on death row.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas spoke to Lisa Morris, who prosecuted Tiffany Moss and Scotty Morrow. Moss was sentenced to death this week for starving her stepdaughter Emani Moss to death in 2013.
Morrow is set to die tonight for a double murder in Hall County in 1994.
Moss was sent to death row just days before Morrow's execution date. Jones said Moss' and Morrow's cases are the only two she has tried in her career.
What the lead prosecutor in both cases says about two death penalty cases reaching pivotal moments in just 48 hours, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Migos rapper faces felony charge in Target incident
- Georgia man requests large last meal before scheduled execution today
- Teacher accused of fighting, threatening principal shares her side of story
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}