GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County jury will deliberate again today on whether a Gwinnett woman should be sentenced to die for killing her stepdaughter.
Tiffany Moss was convicted Monday of starving 10-year-old Emani Moss and then trying to burn the girl’s emaciated body in a trash can.
We have a reporter and photographer in the courtroom and will bring you LIVE updates throughout the day on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News. Download our FREE news app to receive breaking news alerts.
Late in the day, jurors told Gwinnett Superior Court Judge George Hutchinson they had reached an “impasse” on the sentence. They went home in order to “sleep on” the decision and resumed deliberations at 9 a.m.
Moss, 36, acted as her own lawyer in the capital case. She offered no defense, calling no witnesses and offering no opening statement or closing argument.
While Moss remained silent, prosecutors offered a damning portrait of a woman who kept the young confined to her room and denied her food until in October 2013 she wasted away.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting her of murder, felony murder, cruelty to a child and trying to conceal a death.
Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter urged the jury to choose the death penalty, rather than life without parole.
“She’s shown you too much of her capacity for cruelty. There will always be that dark side waiting to come out,” he said.
This article was written by Bill Rankin with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}