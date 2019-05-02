Showers could impact Friday morning commute, weekend plans

ATLANTA - Most of north Georgia will stay warm and dry throughout the afternoon, but some isolated showers are likely by tomorrow morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says isolated showers will form early Friday morning to the west and northwest of the Atlanta metro.
"The morning commute, you could be dodging some showers. Kids at the bus stop could get wet in a few areas, but not a total washout," Nitz said.
The risk for those isolated showers will remain throughout the afternoon Friday, along with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms, eventually tapering off nearing sunset.
"Keep that in mind as you start thinking beyond the work week," Nitz said.
Starting Saturday morning, a risk of showers will develop across the northwestern part of the state and become more widespread through the afternoon and into the evening.
"The storms we get this weekend, I don't expect to be severe. I don't expect then to be strong, but certainly a nuisance for any outdoor plans on Saturday," Nitz said.
A cold front will move in Sunday morning and will clear out any rain by the afternoon.
