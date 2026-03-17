Inmate told judge to ‘keep the change’ during bond hearing. But, judge says he couldn’t

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC — What started as a bond hearing for one inmate quickly led to him staying in jail and facing new charges.
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The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina said the incident happened Monday at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.
Officials say Patrick Alexander, 33, of Mississippi, had just been granted a $250 bond on a trespassing charge. After receiving his personal belongings, Alexander reportedly pulled out a wad of cash, sorted through it, and handed the judge three $100 bills, totaling $300, telling the judge to ‘keep the change.’
However, instead of accepting the money, the judge noticed something was off and stated, He could not keep the change.’
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Authorities say the bills appeared to have an unusual color. When the judge looked closer, he reportedly saw Chinese writing on the back of the cash.
A detention officer then used a counterfeit detection pen, which indicated the bills were fake.
Alexander was informed the money was counterfeit, and the judge instructed that the cash be held as evidence.
As a result, Alexander now faces an additional charge of forgery related to counterfeit money. Officials say a warrant was obtained and served while he remained in custody at the detention center.
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