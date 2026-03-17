Centennial High School lockdown lifted

ROSWELL, Ga. — Centennial High School put its building on lockdown for a few hours on Tuesday afternoon after reports of an “offsite threat.”

Roswell Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the school officials reported they were under a hard lockdown. Police responded to the school to provide extra patrols.

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Centennial High School moved from a hard to soft lockdown. It was lifted just after 3 p.m. A soft lockdown at Hillside Elementary School was also lifted.

Fulton County Schools shared the following letter that Centennial High School Principial Opie Blackwell

“We want to provide you with an update regarding today’s safety situation. After reviewing the circumstances, law enforcement has determined that we can safely transition from a hard lockdown to a soft lockdown. Officers will remain on campus to maintain a strong presence and continue monitoring for any potential external concerns.

A soft lockdown allows us to continue with normal school operations while keeping all exterior doors secured and limiting movement in and out of the building.

All students and staff are safe, and instruction is proceeding as usual. We are grateful for the prompt response and continued support of our law enforcement partners.

We will update you again with more information as it becomes available.

Thank you for your patience and understanding."

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