Amazon delivery business owner stole $10M to purchase luxury cars, $1 million home

ATLANTA — A former Amazon delivery business owner purchased luxury cars and a $1 million home in metro Atlanta with millions stolen from the company, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A federal jury found Brittany Hudson guilty on 30 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and forgery. Hudson is one of seven people who have been charged in the scheme, which goes back to 2022.

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According to court documents, Hudson owned Legend Express LLC, a company Amazon contracted with to deliver packages.

Prosecutors say Hudson’s girlfriend, Kayricka Wortham, worked at an Amazon warehouse in Smyrna and had the authority to approve Amazon vendor payments.

The couple would submitted fake invoices and transfer nearly $9.4 million to their bank accounts. Prosecutors say they used Amazon’s money to purchase a $1 million home in Smyrna and the following cars and motorcycles:

2019 Lamborghini Urus

2021 Dodge Durango

2022 Tesla Model X

2018 Porsche Panamera

Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle

The U.S. District Attorney for Northern District of Georgia charged Hudson and Wortham in January 2023.

But while they were out on bond, prosecutors say the women told a business partner that their charges were dropped and that Hudson forged two judges’ signatures to make it look legit.

“Leveraging personal relationships, she stole millions from Amazon and was so confident she wouldn’t be caught, she even forged the signature of a federal judge with the intent of defrauding a second company. Thanks to the diligent work of our agents and the prosecution team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, her days of defrauding others have come to an end,” Robert Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office, said.

A jury convicted Hudson on March 13. She will learn her sentence in June.

Wortham pleaded guilty in June 2023 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $9.5 million in restitution to Amazon. She also forfeited the vehicles.

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