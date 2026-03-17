Georgia man convinced NFL & NBA players he was a famous adult star; had sex acts recorded

GEORGIA — A Georgia man is accused of a fraud and sex trafficking scheme that involved the identity of an adult star to target professional athletes.

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The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says Kwamaine Ford is charged with wire fraud, computer fraud, identify theft, sex trafficking and more.

Investigators say Ford, of Buford, posed as a well known adult film star, offering to send explicit videos to NBA and NFL players. He is also accused of spoofing Apple customer service accounts to obtain usernames and passwords to supposedly access the videos.

Ford tricked dozens of victims into sharing their login information, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ford is also accused of posing as the adult star to trick a female victim into filming sex acts with the pro athletes. Posing as the adult film star, Ford promised to help the victim with a modeling career, investigators say.

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Ford advertised the victim to the athletes, coordinated the victim’s travel to the athletes, and negotiated payments from the athletes for the purpose of purchasing sex with the victim, according to a news release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Ford had the victim film the sex acts with the athletes without their knowledge.

“While serving time for stealing credit card numbers from athletes and celebrities to fund his lifestyle, Ford allegedly engaged in the same conduct again. Disturbingly, the indictment alleges that Ford went even further and used a fraudulent online persona to traffic a young woman and coerce her to produce hidden camera videos of commercial sex acts with unknowing individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Ford was already serving time for stealing credit card numbers from athletes and celebrities and conducted the new scheme from prison, investigators say.

Ford pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The statewide hotline to report suspected human trafficking is 1-866-ENDHTGA or 1-866-363-4842.

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