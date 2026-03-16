Disabled rapper’s door kicked in by US Marshals. He says they had the wrong house

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A disabled rapper says U.S. Marshals kicked in his door looking for a Houston woman wanted for murder, but he says he never met her.

Now, he wants his house repaired

The only reason there is a door on the hinges at Jeffrey Thurston’s home is because the victim in this case had to repair it himself so he could feel safe at night.

It still see has the dent from where he says police kicked it in.

“It definitely triggered my PTSD,” he told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Thurston is a local rapper who goes by the name Bigg Jigg.

“I’ve been in the game for like 20 years,” he said.

He lives a quiet life these days in Henry county, using a cane and prosthetic leg to walk.

Thurston says he woke up to dozens of police surrounding his McDonough home on Collyns Court at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“I seen a bunch of blue lights, so I got up and peeked and looked,” he said. “I said they had the whole block surrounded – it was like 50-plus cars.”

He says he called 911, and the dispatcher told him he had to open the door to see what police wanted.

“’Boom, boom, boom, U.S. Marshals arrest warrant.’ I’m like what?” he said.

“I have to keep my balance, so I get to the top of the stairs, take one step down, ‘boom!’ They kicked the whole door off the hinges,” he added.

He was ordered to put his hands in the air and said they forced him out of the door. An agent asked him if he knew a person in a Crime Stoppers post wanted for murder, Alexis Miller.

When they figured out she wasn’t in the home, they left.

“Said basically, ‘Oh man sorry about that,’” he said. “’If any damages, if you get them repaired, just fill out this form fax it back and they’ll reimburse you.’”

Channel 2 reached out to police and the clerk’s office in Houston to get the warrant that allowed police to kick down the door.

They did confirm that police believe the woman wanted for murder is now in Georgia.

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