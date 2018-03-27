  • Mayor says city will hunt down suspect accused dumping thousands of tires

    UNION CITY, Ga. - Police are on the trail of a man they say illegally dumped more than 12,000 old tires in a neighborhood in south Fulton County.

    State environmental officials say the massive pile of tires is one of the worst cases of illegal tire dumping they have ever seen.

    Detectives say Donald Leverette, of Riverdale, made his living hauling discarded rubber from local tire shops.  

    But instead of taking the loads to an approved processor, he dumped the tires along Oakhurst Way, police said.

