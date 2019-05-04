Be alert: Strong to severe storms possible for Saturday

Saturday is off to a quiet start, but several rounds of storms will be possible throughout the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a slight risk north Georgia could see isolated strong to severe storms.
The primary threats are wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph and large hail, according to Deon.
We're using Georgia's most POWERFUL weather technology to show you when storms could move through your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
Rain and storms expected today. Some storms could become severe. I'm tracking the timeline and risks at 6AM. pic.twitter.com/0tDKhs6B46— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) May 4, 2019
The rain will stick around for Sunday morning, but Deon says the second half of Sunday will be nice and dry. High temperatures will be in the low 80s through the weekend and into next week.
