Man accused of dumping 100,000+ tires may have struck again, property owner says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The family that owns a Clayton County property told Channel 2 Action News they're so sick of getting tires dumped there, they put up a gate to try to stop it from happening.
They believe the man who dumped the tires is 35-year-old Donald LeVerette, the same man who is accused of dumping tires at a lot of other places.
[READ MORE: Police say 1 man responsible for dumping 100,000 tires across metro]
Over the past few years, Eddy Steele watched the piles of tires on his family’s land grow while the value of his property shrunk.
“I just don’t see why people think they have the right to defile people’s property that doesn’t belong to them,” Steele said.
The new push in the search for the man Clayton County police call one of their most wanted on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- VIDEO: Woman upset with Wendy's order pulls gun on drive-thru worker
- Popular Atlanta BBQ restaurant destroyed by fire; Owner vows to rebuild
- Authorities: Girl kept in cage, starved before she was buried in backyard
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}