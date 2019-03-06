  • VIDEO: Woman upset with Wendy's order pulls gun on drive-thru worker

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a worker in a Wendy’s drive-thru over the weekend.

    According to the Henry County Police Department, a woman was in the Wendy’s drive-thru on Jonesboro Road in McDonough around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when she got upset over something.

    Surveillance video shows the woman pull out a gun and point it at the cashier. The woman then drove away in a black Nissan Altima. 

