HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a worker in a Wendy’s drive-thru over the weekend.
According to the Henry County Police Department, a woman was in the Wendy’s drive-thru on Jonesboro Road in McDonough around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when she got upset over something.
Surveillance video shows the woman pull out a gun and point it at the cashier. The woman then drove away in a black Nissan Altima.
We’re working on learning more about the suspect and what’s next in the investigation. Watch Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for LIVE updates.
