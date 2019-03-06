Police looking for man they say stole $600 from Girl Scouts selling cookies

SEATTLE - Officers with the Seattle Police Department are searching for a man suspected of stealing $600 from a Girl Scout Cookie table.
Police said the theft occurred just before 8 p.m. Wednesday outside a grocery store in the 11100 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast.
“A man ran up, grabbed their money bin -- containing more than $600 -- and fled on foot toward Northgate Way,” Seattle police said in a blotter post.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives in the North Precinct at 206-684-5735.
To the man who stole $600 from a @Girlscouts cookie table: we cannot stop them; your only hope is to turn yourself in: https://t.co/QM8Iluc3p9 pic.twitter.com/E9ZT6c5xSK— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 5, 2019
