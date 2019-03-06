  • Police looking for man they say stole $600 from Girl Scouts selling cookies

    By: KIRO7.com

    SEATTLE - Officers with the Seattle Police Department are searching for a man suspected of stealing $600 from a Girl Scout Cookie table

    Police said the theft occurred just before 8 p.m. Wednesday outside a grocery store in the 11100 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast. 

    “A man ran up, grabbed their money bin -- containing more than $600 -- and fled on foot toward Northgate Way,” Seattle police said in a blotter post. 

    Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives in the North Precinct at 206-684-5735.

