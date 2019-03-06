Migos will play McDonald's All-American Game in Atlanta

Migos will perform at halftime during the March 27 McDonald’s All American Games at State Farm Arena.
The Atlanta rap trio will be outfitted in new Adidas uniforms and shoes to match the high school basketball players participating in the Boys Game at 7 p.m. (the Girls Game precedes it at 5 p.m.).
The 42nd All American Games highlights basketball’s future stars. Both games will air on ESPN2, however the Migos performance will not be broadcast.
Tickets for the two games are $19-$64 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com. Migos is expected to take the court to perform around 7:45 p.m.
Migos’ Offset just released his solo album, “Father of 4,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart, having moved 89,000 equivalent units.
