ATLANTA - Firefighters are on the scene of a raging fire at a popular northwest Atlanta BBQ restaurant.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore was the first reporter at the scene at B's Cracklin' Barbecue off Bolton Road.
Firefighters tell Channel 2 Action News that the fire started around 2 a.m. in the pit area. The owner tried to put out the fire but it spread too fast.
Video shows heavy smoke coming from the restaurant.
The road has been shut down in the area as crews work to put out the fire.
On the scene of a business fire in NW Atlanta details at 430am #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HRo7disCwm— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) March 6, 2019
