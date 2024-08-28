Dozens of bullets fired at DeKalb County home, mother and teenage son shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for whoever sprayed an Ellenwood home with gunfire early Monday morning.

Neighbors described hearing dozens of gunshots fired at the house on Flint Drive.

The bullets broke windows and pierced the walls of the rental home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A neighbor who didn’t wish to be identified described the shooting to Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

“It was pretty crazy, this stuff never happens here. I heard gunshots, my dog was barking and everything. I wasn’t able to get the exact shooting on my security camera, but I did see where there was smoke from the gunshots,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor also said the mother was grazed by a bullet and her 13-year-old son was hit in the face and the leg.

Both of them remain hospitalized.

“To see this happening is really sad. It’s scary, to be honest. Because my kid’s room is right there. It makes me worry about the safety of my kids and my neighbors and everything,” the neighbor said.

Police haven’t identified the victims, nor suspects, nor a motive for the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Atlanta police officer accused of offering child money for sex

©2024 Cox Media Group