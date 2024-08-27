A truck on I-285 was headed to a farmers market. The GBI said it was carrying more than vegetables

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials found more than vegetables after a truck headed to a farmers market was stopped on Interstate 285.

Recently, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration joined forces in a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.

Officials conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 285 on a rented truck.

During the traffic stop, officials found 1,300 kilos of methamphetamine.

According to the GBI, the truck contained vegetables headed to a farmers market in Forest Park.

No other details were released.

“The GBI is continually working to get harmful drugs off of Georgia’s streets.”

