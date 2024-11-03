Clayton County police officer arrested after violating oath of office

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department have arrested one of their own after she violated her oath as a police officer.

CCPD say they became aware that Officer Amari McCrary violated the Georgia Crime Information Center regarding obtaining and releasing information, i.e., Computer Invasion of Privacy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say she violated her oath by a public officer when she communicated and provided information to a felon about warrants and details regarding an ongoing murder investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

McCrary was arrested on Thursday. As of the Saturday, she no longer shows as being housed inside of the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group