Clayton County police officer arrested after violating oath of office

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department have arrested one of their own after she violated her oath as a police officer.
CCPD say they became aware that Officer Amari McCrary violated the Georgia Crime Information Center regarding obtaining and releasing information, i.e., Computer Invasion of Privacy.
Officials say she violated her oath by a public officer when she communicated and provided information to a felon about warrants and details regarding an ongoing murder investigation.
McCrary was arrested on Thursday. As of the Saturday, she no longer shows as being housed inside of the Clayton County Jail.
