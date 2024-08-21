Clayton County officer arrested for stealing from railroad after being caught on camera

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer was booked into the Clayton County Jail on theft charges.

The police department announced on Wednesday that Officer Jordan Sidney was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Norfolk Southern Railway police began investigating a reported theft in June and alerted Clayton County police and the district attorney’s office.

Investigators say Sidney was caught on camera stealing property from the railroad. It’s unclear exactly what was taken.

Sidney is being charged with theft and violation of oath of office.

He was released from the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday.

