Clayton County

Clayton County officer arrested for stealing from railroad after being caught on camera

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Train tracks Rails and a track switch are seen at the railroad freight terminal in Kornwestheim near Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 11, 2021 during a strike of train drivers. - German train drivers went on strike over wages, dealing a blow to summer holidaymakers and adding to logistics and supply problems already plaguing the industry. Only one in four long-distance trains will be in service on August 11 and 12. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images) (THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County police officer was booked into the Clayton County Jail on theft charges.

The police department announced on Wednesday that Officer Jordan Sidney was arrested on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Norfolk Southern Railway police began investigating a reported theft in June and alerted Clayton County police and the district attorney’s office.

Investigators say Sidney was caught on camera stealing property from the railroad. It’s unclear exactly what was taken.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sidney is being charged with theft and violation of oath of office.

He was released from the Clayton County Jail on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

President of Forsyth Co. school faces charges after failing to report alleged sexual abuse

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read