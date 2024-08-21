4-year-old boy, mother out of Roswell found safe, suspect arrested after police chase

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Roswell Police Department confirmed that Ashley Vick and Tanner Germain have both been located safe.

The suspect, Brian Betenia, was taken into custody by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after a police chase.

“We are deeply grateful to the GBI, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, our media partners, and the members of the public who immediately called in tips in response to the Levi’s call, all of whom worked together to bring about the quick recovery of everyone involved,” said Roswell Police in a statement.

Police have not released any other details surrounding the incident.

ORIGINAL:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has initiated a Levi’s Call at the request of the Roswell Police Department, about missing endangered adult Ashley Vick and her 4-year-old son, Tanner James St. Germain.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also issued an Amber Alert for the 4-year-old.

Police said Ashley and Tanner are believed to be with Ashley’s partner, Brian Betenia, driving a black 2013 Ford Edge with a Georgia temporary license plate of P5870776.

Ashley is a 32-year-old white female, 5′7″ and approximately 130lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tanner is a 4-year-old white male, 3′ and approximately 40lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Brian is a 40-year-old white male, 5′9″ and approximately 190lbs, with long, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen Tuesday, around 6 p.m. in the area of Sloan Street in Roswell.

Anyone who sees Ashley, Tanner, or Brian should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.

Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online.

