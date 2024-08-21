Mega Millions: $40K, $10K tickets sold in Georgia from Tuesday night’s drawing

ATLANTA — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, but a few lucky people in Georgia still ended the night winners.
Georgia Lottery says three tickets won $10,000 and $40,000 were sold in the state. The tickets matched four numbers and the Megaball and one of them had a Megaplier 4x to win $40,000.
The numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were: 5-20-26-49-51 and 24.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Lottery to confirm where the winning tickets were sold.
If you weren’t a lucky winner on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday rolled over to $527 million. You can see Friday night’s drawing live on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
