Mega Millions: $40K, $10K tickets sold in Georgia from Tuesday night’s drawing

ATLANTA — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, but a few lucky people in Georgia still ended the night winners.

Georgia Lottery says three tickets won $10,000 and $40,000 were sold in the state. The tickets matched four numbers and the Megaball and one of them had a Megaplier 4x to win $40,000.

The numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were: 5-20-26-49-51 and 24.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia Lottery to confirm where the winning tickets were sold.

If you weren’t a lucky winner on Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday rolled over to $527 million. You can see Friday night’s drawing live on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

