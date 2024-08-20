3 Georgia HBCUs receive donations aimed at improving football fields

ATLANTA — Multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Georgia are getting refurbished fields thanks to grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

Clark Atlanta, Albany State and Savannah State will all get field improvements through this donation.

Clark Atlanta and Savannah State will replace their current turf, while Albany State will have its grass football and soccer fields converted to turf.

Miles College in Alabama will also have its practice facility turned from natural grass to turf.

These donations are part of the HBCU Invitational Field Refurbishment Program which was created to improve field quality, safety and accessibility for students.

“The positive impact of athletics is a driving force throughout our portfolio of businesses,” said AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO and AMBFF Associate Board Member Rich McKay. “Arthur Blank and his Family Foundation recognize and prioritize community impact through sport, and supporting these historical institutions is a natural extension of our values. We are honored to partner with LISC, the NFL Foundation and these universities to enhance the playing surfaces, with the shared goal of creating more opportunities for the students and surrounding communities alike.”

