Clayton Co. man with schizophrenia missing for over a week

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for a missing man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Kenzales Hambrick, 26, was last seen in the Tara Woods Apartments around 3 a.m. on Thursday, August 1.

He was last seen wearing no shirt, blue joggers, and white sneakers.

He is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Hambrick takes medication for his mental disabilities and asthma.

Officers searched the area near where he was last seen with no result.

If you spot him, you are urged to call Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, extension 8.

