CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman accused of killing a man after a hit-and-run is back in jail, facing new felony charges.
A grand jury handed up an indictment against Hannah Payne, 22, on charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment surrounding the death of Kenneth Herring, 62.
Police said Payne shot and killed Herring at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Riverdale Road in May after she saw him leaving the scene of a minor accident.
Payne was out on a $100,000 bond, but was arrested again Friday on the new charges.
We're speaking with the suspect's attorney about the new murder charges, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
