Class action lawsuit filed against Bell Collier Village after fire leaves hundreds without a home

ATLANTA — A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Bell Collier Village apartments after last month’s fire.

The fire at the apartment complex on Howell Mill Road in July left hundreds of residents without a home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents gave emotional pleas after the horrific fire, saying they were unable to get their belongings, including medications, and cars.

On Monday, on behalf of all residents of Bell Collier Village Apartments, two residents filed a class action complaint against Bell Partners, Inc. and BCF I Collier Village, LLC.

The complaint was submitted on Aug. 4.

The lawsuit stated that Bell Collier Village and its owners “actions and omissions contributed to the fire” that started on July 27.

As a result of the fire, there was “destruction and condemnation of the building and the personal belongings” of the hundreds of residents who lived there.

The lawsuit went on to explain that the fire started on the rooftop and spread quickly after a fire was ignited by a propane grill filled with charcoal.

RELATED STORIES:

The complaint stated that this violated building safety protocols.

“The fire was fueled by a combustible rooftop deck and unprotected roof membrane,” the complaint stated.

The complaint continued to state that, “inadequate fire controls” contributed to the fire’s intensity, resulting in its quick spread and difficulty to put out the fire.

The document included a statement from the Atlanta Fire Chief saying, “The failure to maintain essential fire safety measures and the presence of an unsanctioned party with hazardous equipment underscores the need for property owners to ensure compliance with safety standards. This disregard for fire regulations not only endangers lives but complicates our emergency response efforts.”

All 256 units in the complex were affected by fire, smoke, or water damage. According to Bell Collier, residents will not have access to the building for many weeks.

The lawsuit states that the two residents demand a trial by jury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Douglas Co. track coach accused of grooming, sexually exploiting students for over 10 years

©2024 Cox Media Group