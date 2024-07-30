Tenants say management offering $250 credit isn’t enough after apartment fire on Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA — Monday evening residents at Bell Collier Village Luxury Apartments were still locked out after a massive fire over the weekend.
They’re responding to news received late Monday afternoon by management offering to suspend rent payments for the hundreds of residents who can’t get inside.
Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to residents who said the rent suspension and a $250 credit towards renter’s insurance deductibles offered by property management is a drop in the bucket.
“People’s deductibles are like $500 and even up to $1,000, $2,000. If anything, you want to help us, pay the deductible fully,” said Salik Van-Holton.
A massive fire Saturday, displaced residents from approximately 250 apartment homes.
A letter from management given to residents and Chanel 2 Action News did not clearly state how residents would be able to collect the $250 credit.
