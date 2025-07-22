Sheriff emphasizes safety amid rash of inmate deaths at Athens-Clarke County Jail

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff of Clarke County and administrators of the Athens-Clarke County Jail are vowing to take more measures to improve safety following the deaths of four inmates since April.

The deaths of two of the inmates is suspected to be the result of an overdose on the dangerous opioid fentanyl. The sheriff says it had been smuggled into the jail, likely by a criminal suspect.

“We got to do everything we can. And we think we have been doing a good job, but we can always do better,” said Clarke County Sheriff Joe Q. Williams.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan got an exclusive look at the jail on Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6. He was joined by Williams and Chief Deputy Frank Woods at the jail, which was renovated around 10 years ago.

Clarke County Sheriff Joe Q. Williams “We got to do everything we can. And we think we have been doing a good job, but we can always do better,” said Clarke County Sheriff Joe Q. Williams. (Source: WSBTV)

Regan visited the intake area, where people being booked are given a pat-down.

“The next step is a body scanner. It’s called a Tech 84. It detects metal and non-metal objects. What we want to do is get a look at anything that might hidden inside the body and under the clothing. They’ve found drugs in people’s ears, wrapped in plastic and put down their ear canal, in the belly button,” Woods said.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The scanner, which resembles those at airport checkpoints, is a low radiation dose X-ray.

Woods said suspects being booked on a drug charge, or a non-bondable offense, may also be subject to a strip search to detect contraband.

“It’s an in-depth strip search that we do in the best way we can to allow that person to have dignity. It’s done in a way that is not in front of other incarcerated residents,” Woods said.

Authorities say many of those processed into jail have a drug addiction or are experiencing mental health issues. Medical providers are in the jail infirmary to address those issues.

“They are going to have an initial discussion with that person, and escalate it to the psychiatrist, who will determine whether they are on medication, or need to be on medication. If a person was getting methadone in the community, and they get arrested, we are going to continue that methadone,” Woods said.

Woods says another priority is doing welfare checks on inmates, which is challenging given a shortage of detention officers.

“We got to make sure the cell checks are done as often to make sure people eat, and eat appropriately and we got to make sure they get their medication.” Woods said.

Woods also says Williams is proactive when it comes to maintenance of the detention center.

“We are very proactive. You have to keep ahead of it to make sure everyone is safe,” Woods said.

The jail also provides classes to inmates for continuing education, and support services to help them upon release.

“We’re going to do the best we can to help that person as a human to the next step in life and not have to come back to jail. It’s really a win, win for everyone.” Woods said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the inmates’ deaths.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s office is actively hiring for detention officers and deputy positions. Those interested are encouraged to apply.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group