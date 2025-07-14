Sheriff: Recent deaths at Athens-Clarke County Jail may be fentanyl overdoses

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Clarke County sheriff discussed Monday the recent medical emergencies and multiple deaths at the jail.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at the news conference, as Sheriff John Q. Williams spoke in an effort to be transparent with the community, he said.

The most recent death happened July 8.

Authorities say a 31-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at the hospital after jail staff and emergency responders attempted lifesaving procedures.

That same day, two other inmates were found unresponsive and transported to the hospital to be treated for possible drug overdoses.

Deputies found suspected illegal drugs in the housing unit.

Two other inmates died earlier this year, one in April and one in May.

The GBI said the inmate death in April was caused by a toxic mix of meth and fentanyl.

The sheriff says all three deaths are suspected to be fentanyl overdoses, which has become a crisis in the jail system.

“This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a human life,” Williams said. “A person with a story, with family, with a potential future extinguished by a microscopic amount of a powerful opioid.”

The sheriff says they’re stepping up efforts to prevent drugs from being smuggle into the jail and enhancing drug-treatment programs.

