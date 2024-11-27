College Football Playoff Rankings: Here’s where Georgia rose to after defeating UMass

ATHENS, Ga. — The latest College Football Playoff rankings are in and the Georgia Bulldogs keep moving up.
The Dawgs are now up to the No. 7 spot, inching closer to where they were in the first playoff rankings of the season.
Initially, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 3, but after a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss dropped to No. 12. Last week, they rose slightly to No. 10, which would earn them a spot in the playoffs.
The Associated Press also moved Georgia up to No. 6 in its latest rankings.
On Friday, we’ll get some “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” when the Bulldogs take on their in-state rival Georgia Tech, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., LIVE on Channel 2.
This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.
The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.
Here is the complete ranking:
- Oregon (11-0)
- Ohio State (10-1)
- Texas (10-1)
- Penn State (10-1)
- Notre Dame (10-1)
- Miami (10-1)
- Georgia (9-2)
- Tennessee (9-2)
- SMU (10-1)
- Indiana (10-1)
- Boise State (10-1)
- Clemson (9-2)
- Alabama (8-3)
- Ole Miss (8-3)
- South Carolina (8-3)
- Arizona State (9-2)
- Tulane (9-2)
- Iowa State (9-2)
- BYU (9-2)
- Texas A&M (8-3)
- Missouri (8-3)
- UNLV (9-2)
- Illinois (8-3)
- Kansas State (8-3)
- Colorado (8-3)
