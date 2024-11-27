College Football Playoff Rankings: Here’s where Georgia rose to after defeating UMass

ATHENS, Ga. — The latest College Football Playoff rankings are in and the Georgia Bulldogs keep moving up.

The Dawgs are now up to the No. 7 spot, inching closer to where they were in the first playoff rankings of the season.

Initially, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 3, but after a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss dropped to No. 12. Last week, they rose slightly to No. 10, which would earn them a spot in the playoffs.

The Associated Press also moved Georgia up to No. 6 in its latest rankings.

On Friday, we’ll get some “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” when the Bulldogs take on their in-state rival Georgia Tech, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., LIVE on Channel 2.

This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.

The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

Here is the complete ranking:

Oregon (11-0) Ohio State (10-1) Texas (10-1) Penn State (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Miami (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) SMU (10-1) Indiana (10-1) Boise State (10-1) Clemson (9-2) Alabama (8-3) Ole Miss (8-3) South Carolina (8-3) Arizona State (9-2) Tulane (9-2) Iowa State (9-2) BYU (9-2) Texas A&M (8-3) Missouri (8-3) UNLV (9-2) Illinois (8-3) Kansas State (8-3) Colorado (8-3)

