College Football Playoff Rankings: Here’s where Georgia rose to after defeating UMass

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Massachusetts v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
ATHENS, Ga. — The latest College Football Playoff rankings are in and the Georgia Bulldogs keep moving up.

The Dawgs are now up to the No. 7 spot, inching closer to where they were in the first playoff rankings of the season.

Initially, the Bulldogs were ranked No. 3, but after a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss dropped to No. 12. Last week, they rose slightly to No. 10, which would earn them a spot in the playoffs.

The Associated Press also moved Georgia up to No. 6 in its latest rankings.

On Friday, we’ll get some “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” when the Bulldogs take on their in-state rival Georgia Tech, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m., LIVE on Channel 2.

This is the first year that college football has expanded to a 12-team bracket for the playoff.

The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

Here is the complete ranking:

  1. Oregon (11-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-1)
  3. Texas (10-1)
  4. Penn State (10-1)
  5. Notre Dame (10-1)
  6. Miami (10-1)
  7. Georgia (9-2)
  8. Tennessee (9-2)
  9. SMU (10-1)
  10. Indiana (10-1)
  11. Boise State (10-1)
  12. Clemson (9-2)
  13. Alabama (8-3)
  14. Ole Miss (8-3)
  15. South Carolina (8-3)
  16. Arizona State (9-2)
  17. Tulane (9-2)
  18. Iowa State (9-2)
  19. BYU (9-2)
  20. Texas A&M (8-3)
  21. Missouri (8-3)
  22. UNLV (9-2)
  23. Illinois (8-3)
  24. Kansas State (8-3)
  25. Colorado (8-3)

