City of South Fulton decides not to increase property tax millage rate

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton has decided against increasing its property tax millage rate.

The city approved maintaining the current property tax millage rate of 12.399 mils, which will fund the fiscal year 2025 adopted budget.

The city council chose to hold the rate steady, rather than increase property taxes despite the City of South Fulton having slower tax digest growth.

The city says taxpayers should know that this decision is different from the decision by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to increase the county millage rate by 3.74%, resulting in a county millage rate of 8.87 mills.

The millage rate is used to calculate property tax liability based on assessed property values.

Each year, the City of South Fulton City Council reviews the millage rate.

A “mil” equates to $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

The revenue collected from it contributes to the city’s General Fund, which supports essential services including the City of South Fulton Police Department, City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue, and the Parks and Recreation Department, among other public services.

