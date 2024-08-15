Luxury rooftop club in West Midtown abruptly shuts down

ATLANTA — A luxury club in West Midtown has closed its rooftop pool.

According to a statement from The Interlock, it said the L.O.A. Social Club, “has unilaterally decided to close.”

“We have valued our partnership with Slater Hospitality and wish them the best with their future endeavors. The space remains a coveted rooftop oasis overlooking West Midtown.”

The L.O.A. Social Club sold itself as a “diverse membership club for the people who make Atlanta culture unique,” and sought to “bring elevated experiences, varied perspectives, and inspiring conversations together,” according to its website.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rooftop club on top of the Interlock was 38,000 square feet with two private restaurants, three full bars, “a solar-powered resort-style pool, pool lounge complete with lockers and showers, outdoor garden lounge, and private events space equipped with state-of-the-art green technology.”

Memberships for the club started at $1,250 annually, with several payment plans.

In the statement from The Interlock, it said, “We are currently in discussions with several interested parties to reimagine the experience and look forward to future gatherings atop one of Atlanta’s premier destinations.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

This $9 million Milton mansion features a Wild West town replica





©2024 Cox Media Group