1 dead, another injured in shooting in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — A double shooting has left one person dead and another person injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers are on scene near the 2000 block of Hill Street on Thursday.

The shooting scene is a short distance away from Center Hill Park.

It is unclear if officers have identified any suspects in this shooting.

We are working to learn the condition of the other victim.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is headed to the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At 4:00 p.m.

