Video shows suspected thieves loading up U-Haul after crashing into DeKalb CVS

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has obtained video showing a smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a CVS in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

The Thursday morning incident marks the third time a vehicle has crashed into the front of a CVS store in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they are investigating it as an ATM theft attempt at the store on Lawrenceville Highway.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington got surveillance video showing the moments after the crash when the U-Haul truck pulled back up to the store and suspects can be seen running around grabbing items to steal.

