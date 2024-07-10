Rental truck crashes into CVS store during attempted ATM robbery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A rental truck crashed into a CVS store and destroyed the front entrance during an attempted ATM robbery in Cobb County.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with a CVS employee who saw the crash on surveillance video.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the store off Powers Ferry Road and Parkwood Circle.

Employees told Gehlbach that surveillance video shows a rental truck smash through the front doors before four men got out and tried to grab the ATM.

Cobb police said the suspects tried to use a large chain to remove it from the store, but failed. You can see the ATM on the ground near the entrance, which police have blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police said the suspects had already left the scene before officers arrived. Investigators have not released a description of the suspects or the truck at this time.

