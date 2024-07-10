GBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Delmar Lane NW in Atlanta.
Channel 2 Action News has contacted the GBI for more details.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2′s Candace McCowan will be live at the scene of the shooting at 11 p.m. on WSB Tonight.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA 2-year-old dead after shooting himself as parents shopped for fireworks in Walmart parking lot
- Social media erupts after Marjorie Taylor Greene posts about signers of Declaration of Independence
- Family says SC man who died after setting firework off on his head was celebrating favorite holiday
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group