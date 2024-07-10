16-year-old charged for firing gel blaster gun at 6-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old is facing charges for firing a gel blaster gun at a six-year-old girl during a DoorDash delivery.
It happened in Locust Grove in the Eagle’s Brook subdivision.
The girl’s family wants to see others charged.
Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to a neighbor who said there were four people inside a white car.
He said one got out to deliver a pizza, then he heard crying and saw the little girl running for her mother.
“These guys, I don’t know what they’re doing. She’s just looking at them, so I think they’re making fun of her, laughing at her or something,” Nick Patel said.
Henry County police did track down the car involved and said a 16-year-old is charged with simple battery.
We also reached out to DoorDash who said in part:
“To be clear - this individual was not a Dasher and we have deactivated the account that was wrongly used.”
