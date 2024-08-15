Vehicle crashes into CVS store in another ATM smash-and-grab attempt

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For the third time in over a month, a vehicle has crashed into the front of a CVS store in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they are investigating it as an ATM theft attempt at the store on Lawrenceville Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Channel 2 Action News This Morning, Gehlbach spotted smashed bricks and glass and yellow tie-down straps left behind.

You could also see part of an ATM sitting just inside the doors at the store where thieves tried to drag it out.

This is at least the third CVS store damaged within the last five weeks.

Gehlbach also reported live on Channel 2 Action News This Morning on July 10 and August 9 in almost identical smash and grab attempts.

TRENDING STORIES:

On July 10, a U-Haul crashed into the store off Powers Ferry Road and suspects tried to take the ATM, but were unsuccessful.

On Aug 9, a vehicle crashed into the store off Cascade Road where thieves removed the machine.

DeKalb police haven’t said if Thursday’s suspects got away with anything or if the crash is connected to the other two.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Vehicle rams into front of CVS in Atlanta overnight so thieves can snatch ATM The store’s manager confirmed that the ATM was taken out of the store.

©2024 Cox Media Group