State Attorney General demands answers in College Park City Council meeting incident

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The state attorney general now wants answers following a heated incident at a College Park city council meeting.

Video from the Friday meeting showed police ejecting a large group of people from the meeting.

“It was out of order, it was chaos,” Dr. Chisulo Ajanaku told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “I said let me get out of here. It’s a mess.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The special meeting was originally held to censure Mayor Bianca Motley Broom for alleged disruptive behavior.

Mayor Pro-Tem Roderick Gay said the mayor’s husband led verbal outbursts from the gallery.

“Gave out an explicit and incited the group that he had brought,” Roderick Gay, Mayor Pro-Tem Ward IV.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bianca Motley Broom denied that accusation.

“That did not happen. My husband was upset. He certainly was,” Motley Broom told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

TRENDING STORIES:

At one point during the meeting, the interim city manager instructed police to clear the room, while city business was discussed.

“Had we not removed the group we may have been looking at a situation where it would have broken out into a riot, or someone was harmed,” said city councilmember Jamelle E. McKenzie.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office is stepping in after residents said College Park elected officials violated transparency laws at the meeting; specifically the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts.

“We have to operate in a space where transparency and a responsibility to the public is paramount,” Motley Broom added.

The city attorney has 10 days to respond to the AG’s inquiry.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man says friends scammed out of thousands of dollars after his Facebook is hacked

©2024 Cox Media Group