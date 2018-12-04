Vineyard owner battling neighbors over noise complaints, events held on property

WHITE, Ga. - The owner of a vineyard is in a battle with some of his neighbors over noise levels in Cherokee County.
Some neighbors have complained that there is too much of it when the vineyard hosts large events on the property.
The vineyard's owner told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he is worried the Cherokee County Commission will pull the rug out from under his business because of the complaints.
How the owner is responding to the neighbors' concerns on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Local winery feuding with neighbors. 4pm pic.twitter.com/rrfsOrcxK8— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) December 4, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta boil water advisory in effect after water outage
- Couple accused of targeting Asian families across metro Atlanta
- Massive beef recall expands, 12 million pounds of meat impacted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}